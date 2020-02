Bigg Boss 13: Arhan Khan claims Rashami Desai knew about his marriage

All is not well between actress Rashami Desai and her beau Arhan Khan. In one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 13, Rashami was seen talking about how badly she wants to end her relationship with Arhan after coming out of the house. She even said that she was unaware of Arhan's previous marriage until host Salman Khan revealed the news to her on the show a while ago.

But this did not go down well with Arhan, who also participated in the show and later got evicted. According to him, Rashami is lying. In a recent interview to Bombay Times, Arhan said: "Rashami knew about my marriage before she entered the house. She didn't know about the child, though. I would have told her at the right time." He also said that he's been projected as a villain on the show.

"I have been projected as a villain and it's humiliating. I am sure that her actions or silence could be a result of circumstances and situations inside the house. I feel a lot of things pertaining to our relationship, which put me in the dock, could have been averted had Rashami spoken up," Arhan added.

