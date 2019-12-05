Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill secretly discuss everyone's game plan

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Season 13 of Bigg Boss is undergoing a high voltage phase of action, drama and entertainment with changing bonds and yet another wild card entry with a twist. While India's biggest reality show is just halfway in its journey, the inmates are now feeling the need to be even more careful with who they can trust. In the latest clip of Unseen Undekha on VOOT, Arti Singh is seen talking about every contestant's game with Shehnaaz Gill.

In a secret conversation, Shehnaaz asks Arti "You tell me about everyone's game plan." Arti, who has always been vocal about her views starts with Hindustani Bhau and then points out what she feels about each contestant's game. She mentions "Bhau is diplomatic. He wants to be in everyone's good books. Asim's plan is quite clearly seen. Shefali's plan looks fine to me."

Arti then brings in Himanshi into the conversation and shares "Himanshi started playing games since last week." Shehnaaz can't resist knowing more and curiously questions "As in how?"

Arti further explains Himanshi's game plan according to her. She adds "She has been doing well with Asim gradually. So Asim will never nominate her. Also, Rashami and Vishal too are building up their group slowly."

In the continuing monologue, an outspoken Arti comments, "Paras has just settled down completely" Surprisingly, even Shehnaaz agrees with Aarti on this as she adds "He is finished completely." Arti goes on to express "He will wake up when Mahira gets eliminated."

This is not it when it comes to talking about her own game plan, Arti exclaims "I am dangerous." When asked how she goes on to reveal "I can change my game any day. And I have a reason for it. Because I have nothing to do with anyone here." Further stressing the point, Arti quips "I know the fact that no one's with me here, and that's why I am dangerous."

