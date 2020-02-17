Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, and Rashami Desai's madness continues!

Bigg Boss 13, for the uninitiated, will go down as the most popular and talked-about season of all time. Never before did any season attract so much attraction and attention from fans on social media. And the contestants forced the viewers to stay hooked to their love affairs, fights, and controversies.

As a lot of people predicted, Sidharth Shukla was declared the winner and Asim Riaz was the runner-up. But if you thought the contestants would go their separate ways after the Grand Finale, you're wrong. Recently, Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, and Rashami Desai met for a reunion of sorts and let their hair down.

Starting with Rashami's Instagram video, she could be seen hogging to a delicious Pasta and you shouldn't watch this clip on an empty stomach. Take a look right here:

And Himanshi also shared two Instagram stories where one was a Boomerang video and the other a group selfie where she took a cue from Shah Rukh Khan's line from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai- Pyaar Dosti Hai, watch it right here:

It seems the madness has just begun for all these friends and we are likely to see more such parties and reunions in the future. Bigg Boss 14, you have a tall order to live up to.

