Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz is all in love with Himanshi Khurana

Bigg Boss 13 witnesses another love duo in the house and it is none other than the chocolate boy Asim Riaz and the cutie Himanshi Khurana. After Himanshi has reentered the house, Asim can't stop smiling. While Kashmera Shah, Rashmi, Devoleena and Asim are doing their daily chores in the kitchen. Asim tells Kashmira, "Na abhi mujhe thumb ka dard ho raha hain na kamar mein kuch hain. Sab sahi hain. I feel so life. Pyaar aisi cheez hain. (My thumb doesn't hurt now. My back ache has stopped. Everything is fine. I feel so life. This is love." to which Kashmera says, "Haan. Tumhe pyaar hua hain na. (Oh, yes, you are in love."

Asim goes on and says, "Jabse yeh aayi hain tab se main dekhta hun arey yeh kya hogaya ki Nishan padh gaye. Kaisa lag raha hoon. Jab se woh andar aayi I have this glow and I am so happy. (Every since she has come, I have started feeling better. I have this glow on my face and I am so happy.)" Indeed chocolate boy, we can see the glow of love clearly on your face.

To which Kashmera says, "Pata hain main tere baare mein kya appreciate karti hoon. Ki tuh admit kar raha hain. Bahot log nahi karte admit. Tere umar ke na, nahi karte. (You know what I like about you? You are admitting this. Not many do it. Especially, people of your age, don't admit)." Rashmi and Devoleena agree together.

Kashmera further says, "They have this false ego ki unko ladki milti rahegi. You got a good thing and you are appreciating it. Toh universe will give you a lot." To which Asim says, "I am just being real man." And Kashmera further says, "Enjoy your moments here."

But the chocolate boy is too confident about his love so he further says, "Bahaar jaakar bhi yeh hi hoga. Aur kuch nahi hoga. This is forever man. (This will continue, even after we move out. This is forever man)" And Kashmera says, "I wish you all the luck."

Asim goes on about his feelings and says, "Maine sir ko bhi yeh hi bola tha ki sir aisi feeling mujhe 17-18 saalo mein nahi aayi hain. (I had told this to Sir too. I have never felt this kind of feeling ever in last 17-18 years)" Kashmera pulls his leg and says, "Tuh tha hi 5 saal ka tab. (You must be 5 then)" Asim goes on and says, "School mein aap kisi ko dekhte the bas woh ek baar dikh jaaye toh mera din nikal jaaye. (It happens in school when you see someone and your day passes off well)."

Curious Kashmera asks him, "Tumhe realise kab hua. (When did you realise?)" Asim instantly responds, "Is show ke dauran. After 2 weeks I fell in love with her. But main usko bol nahi paaya. Himmat nahi hui. But jab who jaa rahi thi tab do teen din pehle maine usko bola but she cleared ki tuh mera friend hain. (During the show. I fell in love with her, after two weeks. But I could not tell her. But, I finally got the courage to tell her, just two-three days before she left the house. Though she cleared out that I am just a friend to her)"

Looks like the chocolate boy is friend-zoned.

