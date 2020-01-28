Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz proposes to Himanshi Khurana; will she say yes?

Relationships and dynamics keep changing in the Bigg Boss 13 house, and yet, love has managed to bloom and thrive. With the finale fast approaching, the inmates need some moral support to boost their confidence and keep their spirits up. And who else but close friends and family to do that?

With the connections week coming into play this week, the contestants will meet their friends and family members who will support them by playing alongside them in the tasks. And none other than ex-contestant Himanshi Khurana has entered the house once again to support Asim Riaz.

As we all know, both Asim and Himanshi have confessed their love for each other, and the latter has also parted ways with her boyfriend. Making the most of Himanshi's return to the house, Asim professes his love to her and tells her that he wants to spend his life with her.

Will Himanshi accept Asim's proposal?

