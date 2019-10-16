Bigg Boss 13: Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav to make wild card entry

Bigg Boss 13 saw double evictions, Dalljiet Kaur and Koena Mitra on its second week, and soon there are talks about contestants making wild card entries. The wild card entrant is again, an actor from the Bhojpuri film industry.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the Bhojpuri superstar, Khesari Lal Yadav will be entering the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13. The report says that the actor was supposed to join the show during its premiere but had to keep it on hold due to prior work commitments. He will now enter the Bigg Boss house on October 25.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan had explained that this season will have two finales. One after the first four weeks, and one at the end. The host said that only three men and three women will go ahead in this season. Salman further added that the contestants who have been eliminated will have to continue watching the show and share a picture of the same on their social media handles.

Salman Khan, who has been hosting this show for the past several years, said that he will call the evicted contestants in the Bigg Boss house. They will have to follow the show and would be asked questions about its progress if the person gives the right answer, he/she will be allowed to get inside the house.

Bigg Boss 13 will again have double evictions in the upcoming weekend episode. The contestants who are nominated are Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz, Siddharth Dey, Paras Chhabra, and Abu Malik.

The female contestants were also asked to name three male contestants who have the potential to enter the finale. They mentioned Sidharth Shukla, Siddharth Dey, and Paras Chhabra's name. As of now, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz had a fight over rotis cooked in the house.

