Bigg Boss 13: Can you believe Paras lost 20 kilos in just a span of one month?

Bigg Boss S13 has proved to be the best reality show of all time. With consistent top popularity of the season, the celebrities are now competing and entertaining with even more spirit, with just some days to go for the finale of the longest season of Bigg Boss. In this clip of VOOT's Unseen Undekha, catch the contestant, tagged as the Sanskari Playboy, share his workout story with Arti and Sidharth.

Seated in the garden area, Paras reveals, "When I started working out, I reduced 20 kilos in a month." To this, Arti responds, "What exactly did you do? This is just not possible." Paras challenges Arti and says, "I'll give you my trainer and my manager's numbers, you can ask them." Arti tells Paras that even sick ridden people don"t lose that much weight in a month to which Paras responds, "My family used to call my mother and ask her if Paras was suffering from any disease or ailment." Later in the video, Paras talks about the side-effects like hair fall that he faced at that time.

He further mentions "I swear I reduced 20 kilos in a month, I used to lose one kg a day." Arti then shares a memory and adds, "Arhaan told me he lost 10 kilos in a month." Paras goes on to say, "No big deal. Arti, my diet comprised of porridge in the morning, followed by black coffee shots. And my workout comprised of 20 minutes running with a speed of around 13-14, sprint, and a 2-hour workout. And after completing cycling and on the spot jumping, I used to do weight training."

Well, viewers haven't yet seen this side of the charming Paras Chhabra till now, but he has surely bounced back after coming in the bottom 2, some days back. Another interesting thing here is that Sidharth is a silent spectator to this whole conversation. Watch Paras share his workout, weight-loss and his hair-loss in the full clip, exclusively on VOOT's Unseen Undekha!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates