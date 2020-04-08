Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz to Himanshi Khurana: I am with you no matter what they say or do

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz put an end to all speculations about his alleged break-up with housemate and singer Himanshi Khurana. The buzz started after Himanshi's cryptic tweet. On Monday, Himanshi tweeted: "Nobody wana see us together." She posted a heartbroken emoji with it.

Seeing her tweet, many fans assumed that all is not well between the couple. A user commented: "Have you guys broken up ?"

Nobody wana see us together.....ðÂÂÂ — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) April 6, 2020

Another one commented: "We all want you to see living happily together. "

Reacting to Himanshi's post and all the reactions, Asim wrote: "Babe, I am with you no matter what they say or do."

@realhimanshi BABE I AM WITH YOU NO MATTER WHAT THEY SAY OR DO.!!! — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) April 7, 2020

Himanshi and Asim's love story started in Bigg Boss house. The two even recently featured together in Neha Kakkar's Punjabi song Kalle Sohna Nai.

