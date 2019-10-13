Bigg Boss 13 contestant Dalljiet Kaur: Felt pain in chest while missing son
Maybe I didn't fit in that 'fake love and friendship' thing, said Dalljiet Kaur, who recently got evicted from Bigg Boss 13 house
Dalljiet Kaur, who is the first contestant to be evicted from the 13th season of the controversial reality show "Bigg Boss", says it was difficult for her to live without her son Jaydon for two weeks.
"I have never lived without my son for more than three days... I didn't know how I survived the two weeks without him. It was so difficult to control my emotions. Sometimes while missing Jaydon, I started getting pain in my chest. So one can imagine how challenging it was. But it has made me more strong now," Dalljiet told IANS.
The "Kulvaddhu" actress was not expecting her eviction.
She said: "I am very much upset. I thought I will survive in the house for more days but I don't know what went wrong. Maybe I didn't fit in that 'fake love and friendship' thing. We all came here to show our individuality but most people got involved in making fake connections and I was not one of them. This season has become more like Splitsvilla."
What's next? "Coming into 'Bigg Boss' was a drastic step in my career. I left one show for this. I am hoping something good happens and I get good projects. Right now, I just want to spend some good time with my son," Dalljiet added.
"Bigg Boss 13" airs on Colors.
-
The second week of the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss began with Salman Khan grilling the contestants over the luxury budget task that ended on a sour note. Following that, the host added some spice to an assumed love story brewing in the house by introducing two sets of chairs - Connection Kursi and Kaal Kursi. Those who have the strongest bond will have to take over the Connection Kursi while the Kaal Kursi will enthrone the housemates who can possibly break the connections. (All Pictures: PR/Instagram and Twitter handle of Colors TV)
-
Taking the connections game to the next level, Salman introduces the question and answer task wherein a contestant is put under a shower. If the said contestant's response is not in sync with the majority, they are subjected to punishment. Siddharth Dey was amongst the first contestant who got battered.
-
The second week also saw some unfortunate breakups. In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill had accepted that they like each other. However, things took an ugly turn during the 'Dil Ki Khidki' task where Shehnaaz confessed that she isn't loyal to anyone. Later, Paras shuts the window for Shehnaaz nominating her for elimination. This leaves the latter heartbroken, and she says, "Paras, you broke my heart twice."
-
No, this isn't love brewing between Siddharth Dey and Shefali Bagga! This is another heartbreak story. In another task, the boys were asked to nominate one of the girls for the queen of the house title. Knowing the romance brewing between him and Shefali Bagga, everyone was quite sure about Siddharth's selection. However, he chose Rashami Desai over Shefali and kicked the latter out of the race.
-
The task was called Rani No 1. In the task, all the girls (called as queens) are locked up in a dungeon near the garden area surrounded by pots with names of each queen written on it.
In picture: Mahira Sharma, Dalljiet Kaur and Shefali Bagga
-
The boys of the house are the guards and at the sound of a drumroll, they have to aim to grab the key hung in the garden area. Whoever reaches first, gets a chance to open the gate and can pull out a Queen from the dungeon.
In picture: Dalljiet Kaur and Mahira Sharma in a deep conversation
-
The girls pulled out their best card to convince the boys to give them one more chance to defend the title. The boys spent the day planning and plotting and deciding their game plan. Unlike the last task, this time the boys conclude the task on the basis of mutual understanding.
In picture: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Koena Mitra and Shefali Bagga during the task
-
In the course of the task, Rashami Desai also vents and expresses her trust issues with Aarti. While Siddharth Dey elected Rashami over Shefali, Sidharth Shukla vouched for Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was ultimately crowned as the Queen of the house.
-
And if you think the week went without fights, drama, and controversies, then you are wrong. The argument quota of the week began on the first day itself when Sidharth got into an ugly fight with Devoleena and Rashami where he starts criticising them on the size of the rotis being made. Devoleena and Rashami got offended by his tantrum and told everyone that they shouldn't interfere in their duties.
In picture: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Koena Mitra and Sidharth Shukla in the kitchen area.
-
The next controversy in the house erupted when Aarti Singh got verbally attacked by Paras Chhabra where he blamed her for playing cupid between Shehnaaz Kaur and him without purpose. Aarti told him that she tried to solve their problems by being the messenger between them, which she considers it to be her biggest mistake. In the end, she tells Paras that she will never trust him again!
-
The fight had just ended when suddenly Bigg Boss announced that the boys will now be subject to the nomination process. A small discussion between the boys erupts into a disastrous fight between Paras and Sidharth Shukla. The blame game between the two boys gets the whole house involved and it takes an ugly turn.
-
While Koena Mitra alleged Sidharth of being biased towards a few of the contestants, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill intervened and supported Shukla. Koena asked Shehnaaz why she was speaking on behalf of the actor and if she is his manager or a servant? To which, Shehnaaz, who is known for not mincing words, said, "Yes, I am his manager." In reply to this, Koena said, "I don't talk to managers or servants."
-
Amidst all the fights and bitterness the housemates are also seen trying their best to work out their relationships and solve misunderstandings created. From Devoleena to Rashami, and from Aarti to Sidharth, the contestants are finding ways to resolve their issues keeping the temperature in the house cooler.
-
Only time will tell whether they will be successful in keeping the heat in check or not. Meanwhile, the contestants are battling in the house to stop from getting eliminated. Who will have to exit the house? Keep watching this space to find out.
In picture: Sidharth Shukla, Abu Malik, Asim Riaz and Siddharth Dey
Missed watching Bigg Boss 13 due to busy schedule? Don't worry, we have dived into the house and fished out some of the best moments of this week for you.
