Bigg Boss 13: Contestants excited to finally meet their families soon

Distance makes the heart grow fonder and the contestants in the Bigg Boss House have been away from home for so long now. With the show coming to an end soon, they can't wait to go back home and meet their families and similarly, the families can't wait to meet them. In the latest clip of Unseen Undekha streaming exclusively on VOOT, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala, discuss their family's reaction to their Bigg Boss extravaganza and what they plan on doing once they get out.

Mahira starts the conversation as she says, "Our family members will be very excited to see us. For me, it will be my mother". On this, Shefali commented on how she thinks her mother doesn't get bothered and says, "When I said I'm going to Bigg Boss the only thing she was worried was about my food. She didn't know anything else."

Paras opens up, "Even my mother had disagreed on me going to Bigg Boss. She was worried about all the abuses I would get". He later added, "My mother is a star in Vrindavan now". On the other hand, Mahira's mother too didn't want her to go on the show and as a result, didn't talk to her for 2 whole days.

On hearing this, Arti speaks up and says, "U know what my mother said? My sister-in-law said I should go to Bigg Boss because according to her I am the biggest drama queen. That was pretty irritating for me."

Sounds like the contestants are starting to get slightly homesick while we enjoy watching them onscreen. Watch Unseen Undekha exclusively on VOOT to catch more juicy details on the contestants' personal lives.

