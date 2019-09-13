Bigg Boss 13: Contestants to be divided into two groups for horror games

Touted to be as one of the most entertaining and controversial reality-based shows, Bigg Boss is back with its thirteenth season. Bigg Boss 13 will be hosted by Salman Khan. The show that began with an all-celebrity full house later introduced a mix of commoners with celebrities. However, the thirteenth season is going to its original plan of having an-all celebrity contestants in the house.

Speculation has begun on the contestant line-up for Bigg Boss 13. Zareen Khan, Chunky Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Warina Hussain, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Ankita Lokhande, Rakesh Vashisth, Mahika Sharma, Danny D, Jeet Chirag Paswan, Vijender Singh, Rahul Khandelwal, Himansh Kohli, Mahima Chaudhary, Meghna Malik, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Dayanand Shetty, Faizy Boo, Ritu Beri, Sonal Chauhan, Fazilpuria and Siddharth Shukla, are likely contestants.

However, another report by Pinkvilla says that the contestants will be divided into two teams. A source informed the portal about it, and said, "The contestants who will be all celebrity this year will be divided into two groups, each group consisting of at least six people. The two groups will be that of 'players' and 'ghosts'. They will be unaware about each other and the task of the players would be to unmask ghost and make their way inside the house while Ghost need to stay unmask and stop players from entering."

For the first time, Salman Khan himself gets the authority of eliminating the contestant performing poorly in the first week. "For the first time the first week elimination will be done by Salman Khan himself on the basis of poor performance and he will only nominate contestant for the second week."

About the game, the source told the entertainment portal, "The ghost team will have six people including Meghna Malik, Pavitra Punia and Mahika Sharma. On the other hand, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashmi Desai, Dayanand Shetty, Rajpal Yadav, Siddhart Shukla will be in players team."

This year Bigg Boss 13 has its house stationed in Mumbai then its patent Ambey Valley house in Lonavala.

