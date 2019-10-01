Bigg Boss 13 day 1: Ameesha Patel sets the rules of the house

The first day of the 13th season of Bigg Boss began with a smashing performance from Ameesha Patel. The Gadar star entered the house grooving to her popular number from her film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai.

The 'malkin' of the house, Ameesha Patel soon set the rules for contestants, stating that 'they will have to earn every grain and morsel'. While the contestants tried to adjust to the new surroundings and sync in with their new routine, Ameesha announced the first task for them.

She made the contestants sit in a row and opened a trunk full of grocery items. In order to procure the ration, the contestants had to pass on the food items to each other using their mouth.

That wasn't the only surprise in store for the contestants. In the next task, titled 'Malkin Chahti Hai' the girls were asked to choose two boys and were told to write their first impression about them on their chests. The boys were then given black hearts depending upon their performance and results. This task helped the contestants to know each other's strengths and weaknesses.

The task also came at a price, it gave us the first fight in the Bigg Boss 13 house. It so happened that Paras Chabbra and Siddhartha Dey objected to Azim Riaz using inappropriate words during his casual rapping session. Azim tried to defend his action, which led to a heated argument between the duo.

According to the rules set by Ameesha, every week one female contestant will be chosen as the 'Queen of the House', who will be bestowed with certain privileges. Who do you think will grab the first title? Tell us the name in the comments section below.

