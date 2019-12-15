Bigg Boss 13 December 15 Update: Salman Khan gives contestants a taste of their stubbornness

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Changed alliances, new politics and good friends turning foes has been the highlight of the past week. The foundation of the house is shaken with too many new revelations and the secret room has changed the game entirely.

Host Salman Khan every week hits the contestants hard by breaking their perception with a dose of reality. Bursting a few myths and crashing their misunderstandings every week and discussing new 'Mudda's' has become common. To give the contestants a taste of their stubbornness, Salman introduces the 'Thappad' task but the contestants take the task in a light-hearted manner and let the contestants get slapped by the machine. Salman announces Vishal, Arhaan, and Shehnaz as the ones to get slapped today.



Arhaan Khan

Entertainment galore, as Sunil Grover enters the house in his iconic character 'Gutthi'. He entertains the housemates with some breaking news about the contestants. He jokes around with the contestants and narrates funny news headlines about their fights in the house. Gutthi makes the contestants dance to his tunes as she sings two lines on each one of them and they dance on it.

Later Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma enter the house to promote their upcoming album and host a game for the housemates. In the game, the housemates have to tag each other as 'zero', 'khatra', and 'Friend' and give a valid reason for the tagging. This game brings out the real feelings of the housemates as they openly reveal what they think of each other.



Priyank Sharma, Hina Khan, and Shefali Bagga

Surely it doesn't end well when words begin to hit more than open wounds. The housemates turn against each other after getting to know each other's real feelings.

Who will be the second one to leave? Has the mirror task had any effect on the housemates? Will relationships, once again take a hit?

