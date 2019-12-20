Bigg Boss 13 December 20 Update: Rashami and Sidharth lock horns once again!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A love triangle of Paras, Shehnaaz and Mahira that had begun with the season seems to have reached its zenith. Shehnaaz has always been vocal about her feelings towards Paras and has openly confessed it many times. Upset with Sidharth and Paras for not keeping her on their priority list for the captaincy task, Shehnaaz ends up getting into a fight with them.

Disturbed by the growing fondness between Paras and Mahira, Shehnaaz ignores Mahira and gives her the cold shoulder. Realising this, Mahira gets furious and blasts Paras stating that she is not here to take blames about creating a love triangle.

Mahira creates a huge fuss and bursts out on Shehnaaz for unnecessarily blaming her about creating a rift between Shehnaaz and Paras. Much to everyone's surprise, the argument ends in a shocking acceptance. Mahira who has been denying it all this while finally accepts her fondness for Paras and announces that she too likes him and from today onwards she doesn't want Paras to talk to Shehnaaz anymore.

Later, Bigg Boss announces the jail punishment albeit with a twist in the tale. Asim, who is also the house captain, is made the police in the task and is asked to make five new rules that will be mandatory for the housemates to follow. Asim also enjoys the power to give warnings and punishments to the housemates who break them. The housemates who break the rules multiple times will be sent to jail.

While everyone is happy and cordial, the task soon takes an ugly turn as Sidharth and Rashami get into an ugly fight. Asim asks Sidharth to be a part of the task since he appears to be fit and healthy now, to which Rashami adds that he should be made to perform the task too. Sidharth points fingers at Rashami and questions Asim if she is his assistant. This upsets Rashami and the two get into a huge fight. The fight takes an ugly turn when Sidharth instigates Rashami and Arhaan gets in between them. Arhaan loses his calm with Sidharth and almost raises his hand on Sidharth.

Will the house get divided into two groups once again?

To know more, put Vivo v17 presents Bigg Boss on your watchlist every Monday-Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates