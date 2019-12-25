Bigg Boss 13 December 25 Update: Jay Bhanushali, Arjun Bijlani, Nimrit Kaur and Jasmine Bhasin enter the house

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The captaincy task had kept the housemates excited because unlike the previous ones this task tests the contestants of their performing capability and not their strategizing power. Giving it their best the contestants are hopeful of making it to the captain's throne this time until the housemates decide to play against the rules once again. The scientists Sidharth, Paras, Aarti, Shefali Jariwala and Rashami refuse to set their robots free as it indicates their exit from the captaincy race. Despite multiple warnings from ‘sanchalk’ of the task, the scientists lend a deaf ear to him making Bigg Boss put the task on hold once again albeit this time with a warning that the entire house will have to face the repercussions.

It's Christmas! The festive mood has taken over and the contestants wake up to beautiful Christmas decorations in the garden. Surprisingly, all the contestants unanimously agree to wear red to pump up the celebration. Decked up in their best looks, the contestants look forward to the celebration when Bigg Boss throws in a surprise. Special guests Jai Bhanushali, Arjun Bijlani, Rubina Dilaik, Nimrit Kaur and Jasmine Bhasin enter the house as a part of a task. Divided into two teams A and B - Vishal, Asim, Madhurima, Rashami, Arhaan, and Shefali Bagga will play for team A while the others will be in team B. Both the teams are given a special Chinese menu and are asked to run a Chinese stall while feeding the guests. The team that makes the maximum profit will win the task.

Rubina Dilaik and Nimrit Kaur are the first guests to enter the house. Greeting them with a warm welcome, the teams begin with talking about their foods’ specialty to drawing their attention towards their respective stalls. Impressed by both the teams, Rubina and Nimrit face a tough time deciding their winner. Soon after Arjun Bijlani and Jay Bhanushali enter the house and make the housemates perform funny acts while crowing the best entertainer with the entertainer cap. Arjun demands Sidharth to lift a dumbbell in one hand and feed him with the other while Jay makes Shehnaz describe the specialties of the dish in English which itself turns into a laughter riot. Since it is a special occasion of Jay's birthday, it turns into a double celebration and the housemates sing a birthday song for him.

Up next, Jasmine Bhasin enters the house that leaves did Hart hills extremely happily. He is extremely delighted to see his former co-star and greets her with a tight hug. Rashami also greets Jasmine looking at her equation with Sidharth, she starts giving her a cold shoulder. For the task, Jasmine demands some spicy food from both the teams and asks team A's girls to take her on a tour of the house. Reopening a few chapters from the past, Sidharth asks Jasmine to clarify Rashami’s claim that he used to favour Jasmin.

In her reply, she asks the two to let bygones be bygones and focus on the game instead. Jasmine also confesses that she is a tad bit jealous of Shehnaz for she shares a strong bond Sidharth similar to what she used to share with him in the past. Jasmin also applauds Shehnaz for being an entertainer which has won her all the love. The night comes to an end with a special party arranged for the housemates to celebrate the festival.

Will the housemates take a wise decision and get through the captaincy task successfully?

