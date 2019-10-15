Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sidharth Shukla get into ugly spat
Devoleena Bhattacharjee saved Rashami Desai over Sidharth Shukla in a task in the Bigg Boss 13 house. This irked Shukla and he got into a spat with Devoleena.
With the BB Bank task just having ended inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, there are drastic changes being seen. Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who once shared a strong connection are now at loggerheads with each other.
During the BB Bank task, Sidharth Shukla did not give money to Devoleena Bhattacharjee and this irked the television bahu. The actress kept a grudge and waited for the right time to give it back to Shukla.
On Tuesday's episode, the contestants will be tied with wires that are attached to bombs, and they have to be saved. In this task, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla were wired and Devoleena had to save one of them. She cut Rashami's wire and ignored Shukla. Later, during the tie-breaker task too, Devoleena opted to save Rashami and left Sidharth waiting for help. This left the actor fuming, and led to a major fight.
Sidharth told Devoleena that he helped her become the queen of the house and it was unfair on her part to not save him. He also said that he helped her not once but twice to become the queen, and she should have returned the favour.
The actress then reminded him that during the BB Bank task, it was he who did not give her the money, and the fight continued.
Apart from this, Asim Riaz speaks in a rude tone with Rashami Desai over uncooked rotis.
.@TheRashamiDesai ke saath #AsimRiaz hue roti ko le kar rude, kya hue woh kisi aur se influence?— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 15, 2019
Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje.
Anytime on @justvoot. @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #BiggBoss #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/XuKemKxT84
Tune into tonight's episode to know what else unfolds.
Popular telly-bahu Devoleena Bhattacharjee has turned Bigg Boss contestant this year. Born to a Bengali family on August 22, 1990, Devoleena hails from a small town in Assam. She was very young when she lost her father. Devoleena lives with her mother and brother. (All photos/Devoleena Bhattacharjee's official Instagram account)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and you would be surprised to know that the actress had auditioned for the dance based reality show Dance India Dance too.
In 2011, Devoleena Bhattacharjee made her acting debut with TV show Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto, where she played a supporting role of a character named Gurbani Dhilon.
The very next year, Devoleena Bhattacharjee replaced Giaa Manek to play Gopi Kapadia aka Gopi bahu (daughter-in-law) in the much popular daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee garnered applause for her portrayal of Gopi Bahu and soon became a household name.
In 2017, Devoleena Bhattacharjee became a certified water diver. "It's really an achievement for me to be certified water diver. I have learned swimming a month back for the dive. Later got my dive training from Dive India institute and SSI certified me as water diver after I passed out my examinations for it," Devoleena said in a statement.
One of the highest-paid actresses of Indian television, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is an optimistic person and loves to approach everything with a 'yes'.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee's onscreen image of Gopi 'bahu' is completely different from what you will see her in real life. And her Instagram images are proof enough!
And to show her real-side even more clear, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has turned Bigg Boss contestant this year. Along with Gopi's image, the 29-year-old would like Television fans to know her as a person and this is one of the reasons, she cited for entering Bigg Boss. "I would like to put all my best efforts... of course, people who are connected with me through my social media, they know me, but the ones who don't know, I would like to say, 'This is the time when you are going to know me'," she said in an exclusive interview with mid-day.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee finds it challenging to stay with strangers inside the house, but adjusting with the housemates is not a big problem for the actress. She said she is quite friendly by nature. "I make friends easily. I adjust well with people wherever I go. I don't know what will happen inside the house or how I'll adjust -- whether I will make friends or not. But I will try to remain the way I am. I believe in honesty."
Devoleena Bhattacharjee also aspires to make a career in Bollywood. "I want to make a debut on the big screen and romance Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Doing Bollywood movies, that too with them, will be my dream come true moment," Devoleena said in a statement.
"I also want to see myself in Bollywood movies working with well-known production houses like Yash Raj Films or in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movies," she added.
While she is seen donning ethnic wear on "Saath Nibhana Saathiya", Devoleena says that she wants to explore a western look in films. "I won't mind to switch to western avatar and would love to see myself in western look on camera. I wear western clothes off screen too," she added.
Here's wishing all the very best to Devoleena Bhattacharjee!
Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who rose to fame with the role of Gopi bahu in Star Plus's drama Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, is now one of the participants of Bigg Boss 13. We take a look at Devoleena's journey in the Television world, so far.
