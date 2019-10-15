Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sidharth Shukla get into ugly spat

With the BB Bank task just having ended inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, there are drastic changes being seen. Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who once shared a strong connection are now at loggerheads with each other.

During the BB Bank task, Sidharth Shukla did not give money to Devoleena Bhattacharjee and this irked the television bahu. The actress kept a grudge and waited for the right time to give it back to Shukla.

On Tuesday's episode, the contestants will be tied with wires that are attached to bombs, and they have to be saved. In this task, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla were wired and Devoleena had to save one of them. She cut Rashami's wire and ignored Shukla. Later, during the tie-breaker task too, Devoleena opted to save Rashami and left Sidharth waiting for help. This left the actor fuming, and led to a major fight.

Sidharth told Devoleena that he helped her become the queen of the house and it was unfair on her part to not save him. He also said that he helped her not once but twice to become the queen, and she should have returned the favour.

The actress then reminded him that during the BB Bank task, it was he who did not give her the money, and the fight continued.

Apart from this, Asim Riaz speaks in a rude tone with Rashami Desai over uncooked rotis.

Tune into tonight's episode to know what else unfolds.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates