Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee nominated for queen; Shefali Bagga wages war

Bigg Boss 13 has gained pace with the commencement of tasks among the contestants. After the luxury budget task, where the house was converted to 'Bigg Boss Hospital.' The teams were divided into two - A and B. Team A included Siddharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Siddhartha Dey, Asim Riaz, and Koena Mitra while Team B had Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Mahira Sharma, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shefali Bagga, Dalljiet Kaur, and Paras Chabbra.

During this task and another, Devoleena outdid herself by playing it in a dignified manner. On the October 3rd episode, Team B will nominate one contestant from their team for 'Queen of The Week'. While Paras, Shehnaaz, Mahira, Dalljiet vote for Devoleena, Shefali has a disagreement with them over this. Bagga thinks that she gave her best during the hospital task, and she should be chosen as the queen.

Shefali Bagga says that because of the tasks she is being portrayed in a bad light. Dalljiet Kaur intervenes and explains that everybody is doing the same for their respective tasks. Without paying any heed to her advice, Shefali continues her rant over not being acknowledged and appreciated.

When Team B is called by Bigg Boss 13 to assemble in the hall, he asks if everyone has collectively decided on a name. To which, everyone takes Devoleena's name and Shefali expresses her displeasure to Bigg Boss. Later, Shefali gets into a huge fight with the teammates, where she is tagged as "selfish" by her own team members.



Members sitting in the hall area

Will Devoleena become the queen of the week or will Shefali create another drama? Let's wait to find out what happens next!

