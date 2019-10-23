Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee slaps Shehnaaz Gill during a task; Twitterati wants her evicted

The fights in the Bigg Boss 13 house are getting aggressive with each passing day. The connections that ought to be the strongest are weakening, and friends are turning foes. The recent episode saw Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shehnaaz Gill get into a verbal spat during the task.

The task, which was named 'Snakes and Ladders'. In the task, each contestant was given a plank of wood symbolizing the ladder with their face on it. A board with numbering till 50 was placed on the center court. Once the buzzer rang, housemates had to start building a ladder on the outline they were given, with clay.

Once the dice roll sound was heard, the contestant whose ladder was the tallest got a chance to roll the dice and move their pawn ahead on the board. The contestant whose pawn reached closest to the 50th block emerged as the winner. However, the game took an ugly turn as the contestants got aggressive during the task. Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla broke each other's ladders. Later, Sidharth tried to turn everyone's plank upside down.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shehnaaz Gill also engaged in a heated argument that soon turned physical. Later, an angry Devoleena was seen slapping her. The video was put out by a fan club of the show. Check it out:

Devoleena's behaviour did not go down with the netizens who lashed out at her for using a bad tactic in the task. One social media user demanded the makers evict her out of the house.

Another Twitter user said that this was not the first time the television actress got aggressive in the show.

wake up #BiggBoss , kick her out of the game.

One social media user said that Devoleena should be removed from the house since violence is not tolerated by the makers. She also reminded the makers that earlier Priyank Sharma was evicted because of his aggressiveness.

A Twitter user also cited the same rule and demanded her eviction.

@BiggBoss k rule k hisab se koi kisipe haat uthata hai to usko ghar se nikala jata hai .

What do you think of Devoleena's behaviour? Tell us your views in the comments section below.

