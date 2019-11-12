Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee's mother apologises to Sidharth Shukla; here's why

The fights in the Bigg Boss 13 house are getting aggressive with each passing day. The connections that ought to be the strongest are weakening, and foes are turning into friends. Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sidharth Shukla, two top contestants were seen fighting in the house repeatedly. Be it while performing tasks, doing daily chores or even while having food, the two would be seen locking horn for some reason or the other.

In an interview with The Times of India, Devoleena's mother Anima apologised to Sidharth on her daughter's behalf for abusing him. She said, "Devoleena was wrong to call Sidharth a 'psycho'. We shouldn't use such words on TV. It wasn't right of her. I am sorry on her behalf."

The doting mother also said that she gave Devoleena permission to find love in the house. "Devoleena didn't go inside the house to find love. But I wanted that. I also told Bigg Boss to see if she finds love in the house. I told her that if she likes someone, she can go ahead. I am ready to accept if the guy is good. I gave her the permission also."

Devoleena was evicted from the house last week due to her behaviour. However, last Thursday, she made a dramatic entry into the house along with Rashami Desai, who also was evicted earlier.

Meanwhile, Sidharth's abusive behaviour has led him to be nominated for two consecutive weeks. This happened during the BB Transport task, in which housemates were seen throwing cartons on each other. Mahira Sharma and Shefali Zariwala got into a verbal fight, while Sidharth was caught pushing Mahira. Paras Chhabra came to her rescue. Angered over the aggressive behaviour of the contestants, Bigg Boss put the task on hold and summoned all the contestants in the living area and announced that Sidharth had been eliminated. However, later it was shown that he has not been eliminated. He is, however, nominated for two weeks as punishment. His fans didn't want to see him evicted.

Let's hope Sidharth and Devoleena patches up with Sidharth. Watch this space for the latest updates happening inside and outside the house.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates