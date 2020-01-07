Bigg Boss 13: Did Shehnaaz Gill slap Sidharth Shukla?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The friendship between Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla seems to have become a little rocky as the two were seen fighting in the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show. Post the weekend episode with the Colors show's host and superstar Salman Khan, Shehnaz is seen being a little off-colour after questions by viewers pinched her. She expects Sidharth to be there with her all the time and support her above everyone.

Shehnaaz, who fondly calls herself as "Punjab ki Katrina Kaif", is often seen as having a misunderstanding about Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, who she thinks are distancing Sidharth from her. A fight breaks out between them when the same issue arises. Sidharth in banter starts troubling and teasing Shehnaz. He purposely does things that make her angry and at a point, he calls her "jealous". This makes Shehnaz very angry and she warns Sidharth several times to stop then and there, but he doesn't.

Shehnaaz then gets bursts out in anger and gets abusive and runs behind him to hit him in the limits of the kind of bond they share. At a point, she loses her calm and gets violent and throws 'chappals' (slipper) on Sidharth.

