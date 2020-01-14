Bigg Boss 13: Fans seem to be upset with Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's romance

The romance between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Bigg Boss 13 has turned out to be steamy, sizzling, and highly controversial ever since it has begun. There have been many love stories that have unfolded inside the house and Gill and Shukla's seems to be the latest one.

But unlike the previous love stories that earned the fancy of the fans of the show, this romance has upset them. And we wonder why? For all those who have been religiously following the show, they would be knowing how Shehnaaz and Asim Riaz are now competing to be a part of the Big Boss Elite Club, and the winner gets immunity from the nominations.

And this is precisely why fans are upset with Shehnaaz and Sidharth's love story as they feel this is nothing but an attention-seeking tactic on the actress' part to be of the club. They have even begun comparing the show to Splitsvilla. Shehnaaz even said she wants Sidharth to win the show. Sidharth even shared a video of his romantic dance with Shehnaaz on his Instagram last December.

In case you missed it, here it is:

This season of Bigg Boss is turning out to be the most hot-favourite in years. Let's see who walks out as the winner!

