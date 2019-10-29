Bigg Boss 13: Farah Khan gives clean chit to Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai

Post a tough Weekend Ka Vaar the contestants were trying to get back to normal, when suddenly Bigg Boss announced the 'Bigg Boss Adalat'. Within the past few days, the house has witnessed immense aggression, fights and tears. Post Salman Khan reprimanding them on the weekend, Bigg Boss intends to clear the air amidst the contestants. To do so, various 'Muddas' [cases] will be raised in the 'Bigg Boss Adalat'.

The court needs a judge, and Bigg Boss couldn't have had anyone better than the famous director and producer, Farah Khan. Farah has always maintained that she is the biggest fan of Bigg Boss and follows every season thoroughly. Her entry in the house was a breath of fresh air for the contestants. Happy to see her they all welcomed her with a warm heart.

Farah will be seen as the judge in the 'Bigg Boss Adalat', and will try to sort out the differences between housemates. She will also pick up the important 'Muddas' that needs to be justified. After a session of heated arguments, Farah gives a clean chit and a fair judgement in favour of both Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's hearings.

This season has put all the celebrities to test. Post Farah Khan's exit, the house will welcome another celebrity and ex-contestant Karishma Tanna. Karishma has a task planned for the contestants and will be seen judging them based on their performance.

Playing the dictator of the house, who put the contestants in a tough spot, Karishma Tanna ensured that they entertain to the best of their capability in order to win luxury ration for themselves.

The ladies Farah and Karishma will be entering the house personifying authority and power. how will the contestants react to their actions? Will the house witness a new change?

