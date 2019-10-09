Bigg Boss 13: Former contestant Dolly Bindra finds Arti Singh's game perfect

The dynamics within the Bigg Boss 13 house are changing with each passing day. There are some tasks that have brought the contestants closer while others have created a rift between them. After the weekend episode where the show's host, Salman Khan, gave the report card on each contestants' performance, Arti Singh became active in the house.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Dolly Bindra is watching the thirteenth season very closely. She gives her opinion about the contestants openly on her Twitter handle. Bindra feels that Arti is an individual player in the house, unlike the others who are dependant on housemates to play their game.

Arti who has been maintaining a strong image for herself in the house, has not only been receiving a lot of extended support from fans and viewers, but also other people from the industry as well, like Kishwer Merchant, Tinaa Dutta and now Dolly Bindra who are loving the way she is taking a stance for herself in the house.

She got potential @ArtiSingh005 strong personality @EndemolShineIND @ColorsTV @BiggBoss others are dependent on thier judgements play individual gurl the way u doing good — Dolly D Bindra (@DollyBindra) October 9, 2019

Arti even spoke about battling depression inside the house.

Arti Singh had a difficult childhood but now she has many friends in tinsel town. Arti Singh is actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek's younger sister. While Arti spent her childhood with a relative in Lucknow, Krushna lived with their birth father in Mumbai. Now, however, the siblings are inseparable and several of Arti's social media photos and videos feature Krushna.

On another note, there are rumours of something brewing between her and Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Sidharth Shukla.

