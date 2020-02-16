Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Five moments that made the night memorable

Finally!! A 140-day journey of the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss ended on Saturday with a great grand finale. Host Salman Khan gave a mesmerizing performance which was followed by some sizzling performances by the contestants. Sunil Grover and Rohit Shetty kept the audience entertained. In the end, Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13.

While there was a lot to cheer for in the finale, we bring to you Top 5 performances by the finalists and contestants:

Salman Khan's smashing dance performance

Salman began the proceedings with a smashing performance on his chartbuster songs. From Janam Samjha Karo and Swag Se Swagat, Salman showcased his excellent dance moves which were cheered by the finalists.

Sunil Grover as 'Nakli Bachchan'

Sunil Grover dressed up as Amitabh Bachchan and interacted with the contestants. His superb mimicry of the superstar made everyone go ROFL. In the middle of his act, the actor danced to the tunes of popular Housefull 4 song Bala, making the audience laugh out loud. His act even left Salman Khan in splits.

Sunil also entered the house as the popular Guthi and interacted with the contestants. Guthi also gave some wedding tips to Shehnaaz.

Sidharth, Shehnaaz recreates the epic #Sidnaaz love story

There were quite a few couples inside the house but the most sizzling, romantic and powerful couple of Bigg Boss 13 was Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill. Their love story became so popular that fans called them "SidNaaz".

On the grand finale night, the duo recreated some of the special moments they shared together in the past four-and-half months through a special dance number. Their sizzling chemistry left everyone in awe.

Rohit Shetty makes finalists play with rats

Making a dhamakedar entry in the Bigg Boss finale was Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty, who joined Salman Khan with his daredevil khiladis - Karan Patel, Tejaswini Prakash, Adaa Khan and Karishma Tanna.

Rohit gives the finalists a special task. One Bigg Boss 13 participant has to place his/her face in a box filled with rats, while the other Khatron Ke Khiladi participant has to take the mice out one by one. Shehnaaz got scared and refused to perform the task despite repeated requests by the director and Sidharth.

Sidharth crowned the winner

There's a saying, All's Well That Ends Well. Sidharth Shukla was often taunted for being in bad books of the viewers due to his constant fights with other contestants inside the Bigg Boss house. But in the end, Sidharth defeated all the contestants and emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13.

What was your special Bigg Boss 13 grand finale moment? Tell us in the comment section below.

