Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Kaif to take the viewers on a fun ride

This season of Bigg Boss has left no stone unturned to keep up with the expectations of their viewers. The big day and the last innings of this four-and-a-half-month journey has finally arrived and the nail-biting is still on as the excitement of knowing the winner is no less than an intense cricket match.

An action-packed entertaining night will take the viewers on a fun ride. Adding a cricket ka tadka to it and setting the pitch a notch higher Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif graced the sets of the Bigg Boss finale. Promoting their Road Safety World Series for a greater cause of spreading awareness on road safety the legends of cricket will once again pick up their armours and hit the pitch with all their expertise and will be seen playing cricket again. The league will telecast on Colors Cineplex and Voot.

This series is going to be a complete viewers' delight as they will get to witness all their favourite cricketers in action on the field again. But one reason that Harbhajan and Mohammad Kaif gave to the viewers to stay glued to their TV screens for the Bigg Boss finale is by playing an over of cricket with the megastar host Salman Khan.

Harbhajan and Mohammad, when asked, had one favourite contestant, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill. With special permission from the host, the two sportsmen then entered the house with Dhol and mithai to congratulate Shehnaaz for her wedding. Harbhajan also narrates a Punjabi 'Boli' for her and they break into Bhangra as they shake a leg with the top 5 on the beats of the dhol.

