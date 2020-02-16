Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Here's how the contestants kept us on our toes

The Grand Finale night of Bigg Boss Season 13 was an extravagant evening filled with spectacular performances and endless entertainment. Salman Khan, who is known in the tinsel town for his dancing skills showed why he is one of the best dancers of the industry by performing on his chartbuster songs.

Apart from Salman, there were lots of entertaining and sizzling performance by the audience. Here's a glimpse of the superb dance performance by the Bigg Boss 13 contestants. Enjoy!

Sidnaaz's special moments

Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill are the two names that will be known for their romance inside the house. On the last day too, the duo didn't shy away from expressing their feelings to each other by putting up a mesmerising performance. Sidharth and Shehnaaz danced their hearts out and recreated some special moments on the grand finale.

Himanshi Khurana-Asim Riaz's sizzling chemistry

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, who were known for their PDA inside the Bigg Boss 13 house gave a beautiful dance performance on the song Mere Sohneya from the film Kabir Singh. During their dance, Asim even went down on his knees and proposed to Himanshi.

As the season ends, we are eager to know will the duo continue their PDA outside the house as well or give it a happy ending.

Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai's dance banter

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai had a love-hate relationship inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. The two shared some cute romantic moments together, but they also had a fair share of fights and abuses. At the finale night, the duo gave us a throwback of their journey inside the house through a special dance number.

And yes, their performance also included their famous "chai" fight.

Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli's pan fight

Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh were one of the most popular and controversial contestants of Bigg Boss 13. The former couple had a long list of fights inside the house, which ranged from Vishal throwing water on Madhurima, and the latter hitting him with a pan, also with chappal and even slapping him.

The two might have been evicted from the house, but that did not stop them from giving us a thunderous performance on the great grand finale.

Asim Riaz-Sidharth Shukla's 'bro(hate)mance'

Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla can be called as brothers-turned-foes inside the house. The two, who called themselves as best friends, locked horns with each other on a number of occasions. The fight reached a certain level where they ended all the ties between them.

On the night of the final, the winner and the runner up joined hands to give us a memorable performance that showcased their love-and-hate friendship.

This historic season of Bigg Boss has been an amalgamation of entertaining and jaw-dropping moments that have enthralled audiences for a record 140 days, including the finale night.

In the end, it was Sidharth Shukla who was crowned the winner. All the best for the future Sid!

