Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai's sensuous dance leaves netizens amused
Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's dance performance on the "Ang laga de" song from the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer Ram-Leela on Bigg Boss 13 dance performance left everyone mesmerised
The Grand Finale night of Bigg Boss Season 13 proved to be an extravagant evening filled with spectacular performances and endless entertainment. Finalists Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's sensuous dance performance was amongst the top of it.
The duo performed on the hit Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer Ram Leela's song Ang laga de. Not only this, but Rashami and Sidharth even recreated their famous "chai" fight.
.@TheRashamiDesai aur @sidharth_shukla ke reel aur real life roles ka mel hoga aaj iss sizzling performance ke saath! Watch #BB13GrandFinale tonight at 9 PM.— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) February 15, 2020
Anytime on @justvoot @Vivo_India @AmlaDaburIndia @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan
Sidharth and Rashami's grand finale performance was appreciated by netizens who went gaga over it. One social media user called Sidharth and Rashami's jodi as the "hottest jodi ever".
The hottest jodi ever! #SidRa — Sadhna (@mileydressup) February 15, 2020
One user was all praise for the sizzling chemistry between the two contestants.
tum Jo itna muskura rahe ho Kya Gam hai Jo chupa rahe ho #SidRa #RashamiDesai #BB13 #SidharthShukla — sid shukla suppport (@sid_hearts_bb13) February 15, 2020
Another user also appreciated their performance.
Aag laga di #SidRa ne screen par.. — Sadhna (@mileydressup) February 15, 2020
Apart from Sidharth and Rashami, another Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana showcased their dancing skills. The duo performed on the romantic "Maahi Ve" song.
Jaha shuru hui #AsiManshi ki prem kahani waha dekhiye unki yeh pyaar bhari performance aaj on #BB13GrandFinale at 9 PM.— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) February 15, 2020
Anytime on @justvoot @vivo_india @AmlaDaburIndia @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan
This Bigg Boss 14 season had been an amalgamation of entertaining and jaw-dropping moments that enthralled audiences for a record 140 days.
