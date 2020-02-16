Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai's sensuous dance leaves netizens amused

The Grand Finale night of Bigg Boss Season 13 proved to be an extravagant evening filled with spectacular performances and endless entertainment. Finalists Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's sensuous dance performance was amongst the top of it.

The duo performed on the hit Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer Ram Leela's song Ang laga de. Not only this, but Rashami and Sidharth even recreated their famous "chai" fight.

Sidharth and Rashami's grand finale performance was appreciated by netizens who went gaga over it. One social media user called Sidharth and Rashami's jodi as the "hottest jodi ever".

One user was all praise for the sizzling chemistry between the two contestants.

Another user also appreciated their performance.

Apart from Sidharth and Rashami, another Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana showcased their dancing skills. The duo performed on the romantic "Maahi Ve" song.

This Bigg Boss 14 season had been an amalgamation of entertaining and jaw-dropping moments that enthralled audiences for a record 140 days.

