Bigg Boss 13: Haters call Asim Riaz 'terrorist', police complaint filed

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riyaz has filed a complaint with the cybercrime cell after netizens posted nasty comments on social media about the former's religion and state (Jammu and Kashmir), and called him a ‘terrorist.

It all started after Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz turned from friends to foes, and their fight took a nasty turn. This has irked fans of both the actors, who are now spewing venom on social media. The attacks are not limited to Riaz himself, but haters have also targeted his religion and state.

This obviously did not go down well with Umar, who has filed a police complaint.

Umar also took to Twitter to warn netizens with dire consequences if they don't stop the hate comments. He tweeted: "For people and fan clubs commenting on @imrealasim religion and state and saying he is a terrorist. Last warning to you guys. Iv reported this to cyber police. Delete your tweets before u spend your life behind bars."

In a separate tweet, he wrote: "#sidfans #sidharthfanclub stop the hatefull tweets. This will go nowhere. Calm your horses and think before what you are writing for someone. Nobody heard the word guns in the show. Don't assume anything."

Meanwhile, the hashtag #NationwithAsim started trending on Twitter on Friday afternoon with fans showering Asim with their love and support. Extending support to the model cum actor, a fan tweeted, "Never stop being a good person because of bad people. we with you asim #JusticeForAsimRiaz #JusticeForAsim #NationWithAsim".

Hosted by Salman Khan, "Bigg Boss 13" airs on Colors TV.

