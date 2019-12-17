Bigg Boss 13: Here's why Shefali Jariwala is missing her family

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Survival inside the Bigg Boss house has always been challenging as the much celebrities have to stay away from any kind of outside communication, be it with gadgets or their near and dear ones. With Season 13 being extended for 5 more weeks, some contestants are already craving to meet their special ones. In the latest clip of Unseen Undekha on VOOT, Shefali Jariwala mentions who she wants to meet in the family task.

Shefali adds, "I want to meet my two kids", to which Arti questions, "Will they recognise you?". Shefali then responds, "Atleast Aaru will recognise me". Then Arti excitedly starts talking about her brother Krushna’s sons. Here Shefali expresses that she doesn't want to be called Masi and tells Arti, "Tell them to call me Maa, not Masi". She also jokes that Krushna's kids look like foreigners. On hearing this, Arti recalls how she used to take care of her nephews and revealed, "Both are foreigners. When Krishna and Kashmira Shah (his wife) are there, the kids won't even remember me. I am remembered only when they leave America or Greece for shoots. She goes on to share, "The kids won't stay at servant's place. They need either Krishna or Kashmira or me".

Well, looks like viewers are soon going to witness the soft side and emotional breakdown of Shefali and other contestants in the family round. Watch the complete clip on VOOT’s Unseen Undekha and get the latest sneak-peek and unfiltered gossips from Bigg Boss S13.

