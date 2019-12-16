Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana's relationship affected by Asim Riaz?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

While people in our lives come and go, we'll always remember the ones who made some kind of impact on us. In the Bigg Boss house, Himanshi Khurana seems to have left a strong impact on Asim. In the latest clip of Unseen Undekha on VOOT, watch the contestants discuss Himanshi and Asim's bond.

While standing and spectating other contestants working in the kitchen, Asim says, "Do you know when my heart broke? When she said she is moving to Canada and getting married as well." He continues, "She said she got married in 15 days. She told them but not me."

Shefali Jariwala speaks up and says, "She didn't tell him yaa." When Vikas Gupta asks, "She is getting married?" Shefali replies, "She has a boyfriend for 9 years. A fiancé actually. They're engaged to be married." On being asked what her boyfriend's name is, Shefali and Asim reply in sync, "Chao," and then explain how he is a Punjabi living in Canada and this is his pet name and none of them knew or even asked about his real name.

Shefali goes on, "Whatever she felt in the house, she's just like, I want to get out of here and first thing get married to him."

Asim explains his pain as he says, "She didn't tell me. She told them before leaving. It's pricking me like needles. I still feel the pain, while discussing this," Rashami also confirms that Himanshi told her too that she plans to get married to her boyfriend first thing and start wedding preparations for early next year. Vikas analyses the situation and says, "Do you know what does that mean? She wanted to get rid of those feelings completely and get married as soon as possible." He looks at Asim and comments, "That means your impact was too strong in front of a nine-year-long relationship."

Even though Asim is heartbroken, he says that he is happy for her and that her happiness comes first for him even if she is not with him. He confesses, "It's just that I really love her. It's one-sided it's okay."

Isn't he the sweetest? Watch Asim open up more about his feelings and watch what happens when Himanshi finds out only on Unseen Undekha streaming exclusively on VOOT.

