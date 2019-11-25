Bigg Boss 13: How did Himanshi Khurana celebrate her birthday last year? The actress reveals

Birthdays are such special occasions and our friends and family make it even more special. There is no greater feeling than a surprise on your birthday and Himanshi Khurana had the chance to experience this feeling last year. In the latest clip of Unseen Undekha, Himanshi narrates how she spent her last birthday to Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz.

She begins by saying that her last birthday was the most unforgettable ever and then goes on to narrate, "I got a call at 12, I got back from the gym and was feeling very low that day. I went to the gym on the night of 26th and got a call from Chaao on the 27th at 11:45 pm. My designer, her mother, my make-up artist, they all got a cake from me after being instructed by Chaao."

She continues, "I came back to my home after dropping my designer and her mother. As soon as I came back home, you know that singer Jasmine Sandlas? As soon as I came back to my house, I saw someone hiding behind the curtains, someone hiding somewhere else, someone's sister, someone's friends. I didn't know they all came to surprise me."

That is so sweet! We all deserve to feel special on our birthdays and a surprise is just the cherry on top. Tune in to Unseen Undekha on VOOT to catch the latest news on all your favourite contestants.

