Bigg Boss 13: Is Rashami Desai planning to get married to Arhaan Khan?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A lot of love stories have been birthed and blossomed on the reality show, Bigg Boss 13, and Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai join the bandwagon. They both have been in a relationship for a long time and now their romance has only quadrupled in the house.

They both have always spoken very fondly of each other, and Arhaan, who came back to the house as a wild card entrant, even stated that Rashami is playing the game really well. And now, coming to the main topic, their marriage rumours. Recently, Rashami took to her Instagram account and shared a video.

In the video, we could see her PDA with Arhaan and how they both are completely in love with each other. She even captioned the video- Love is in the air, take a look:

And Colors TV also posted the video where you could more meticulously see how their love story has really blossomed in the house, have a look right here:

If you're a fan of the show and these two celebrities, don't miss the love they both shower on each other in this video. Arhaan proposes to Rashami and she cannot help but feel shy. It will now be interesting to see when do they take their relationship to the next level. Do you want them to get married?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates