Bigg Boss 13: Is Rashami Desai unsure about Arhaan Khan?

Bigg Boss S13 has experienced a mix-bag of emotions but one thing that's been constant in the house is the warmth of love. While Rashami Desai is all bold and transparent, she has her special someone to mellow her down. But having said that, the recent clip of Unseen Undekha revealed some interesting insights about the lives of these love birds.

While Rashami and Arhaan were caught together, Arhaan asks Rashami, "Main bahaar bhi waisa hi hoon na, jaise main yahaan hun, ya main alag hoon" (In the house, am I behaving the same way I behave outside?). Rashami waives off the conversation and says, "Yahaan alag ho thode. Bahaar alag ho". (Yes. Your behaviour is different inside and outside of the house). Is Arhaan Khan sure about Rashami Desai because this television actress is definitely head over heels on him?

The conversation deepens as Rashami asks Arhaan, "Tumne cricket kyun nahi pursue kiya jab tum itne acche player the toh? (Why didn't you pursue Cricket as a career when you were such a good player?)". Arhaan replies with a sigh, "Jhagda hogaya tha papa ke saath ( I had a fight with my parents)."

Rashami immediately asks, "Toh chod diya, phir try nahi kiya? (Then you stopped playing? Never tried to resume it?)". To this, Arhaan concludes, "Phir bat hi nahi uthaya (Never picked up the bat after that)."

Isn't it sad that Arhaan had to leave his dream because of his father? To know this and more watch Unseen Undekha of Bigg Boss S13 exclusively on VOOT.

