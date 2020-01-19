Bigg Boss 13 January 19 Update: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan bring fun and love

After getting a strong dose of reality from the host Salman Khan, the contestants get a dose of entertainment when Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan enter the house. The duo who are there to promote their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal get a unique and useful gift i.e the frying pan which leaves the housemates in splits. Shehnaaz Gill is elated to see Kartik and gives him a grand welcome. Kartik also reciprocates and declares that Shehnaaz is his favorite contestant. Up next, Sara and Kartik engage the housemates in some fun games.

The first game has the contestants come on stage and perform the task given by Sara. The winner gets the power to dump the other contestant in the recycling bin. Sara calls Asim and Sidharth to complete for maximum thumkas. The handsome hunks put up an entertaining show impressing everyone. Shehnaz and Aarti are asked to imitate animals as a part of the task. Shehnaz's impersonation of a Naagin and Arti's of a donkey leaves everyone in splits.

Later the housemates play a game where they have to choose one person from the house who they don't wish to have in their 'kal'. To everyone's surprise, Sidharth Shukla takes Shehnaz's name while on the contrary Paras chooses her. Soon after, Salman Khan meets the contestants and Sara Ali Khan through Me TV. Salman asks Sara and Kartik if they can spot some Love Aaj Kal jodis inside the house.

They promptly take Paras- Mahira and Sidharth-Shehnaz's name. Salman then asks Sara and Kartik to swap roles and give everyone a demo. After enjoying the act, Salman rings his dear friend Amrita Singh and she interacts with the housemates. She also confesses that she loves the show and is an ardent follower.

After spending some time in the house, Sara and Kartik join Salman on the stage where they play another game with dentures. Each one is asked to place fake dentures in their mouth and repeat a few famous dialogues. Before exiting, they dance to the tune of their new song 'We twist'.

Next, ex-contestants Siddharth Dey and Abu Malik grace the stage and interact with the host. They discuss how the game has become interesting and the fact that is missing all the fun.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates