Bigg Boss 13: Jay Bhanushali celebrates his Birthday in the house on Christmas

When the festive season takes over, the atmosphere turns cheerful. Just like any other house, the Bigg Boss house too has been decorated for Christmas

We often have guests, friends and family visiting our home for celebrations. And the guests entering the Bigg Boss house on Wednesday are Jai Bhanushali, Arjun Bijlani, Rubina Dilaik, Nimrit Kaur and Jasmin Bhasin. Unknown to the fact that their friends will be the guests whom they have to impress by making some yummy Chinese food and earn maximum points the housemates start prepping for the task.

It is special for Jay Bhanushali who is most excited as he has been in the show before as a part of a panel discussion. But what makes this one special is he is finally entering the house and that too on his Birthday. Jai is very much happy to spend his special day with his friends the Bigg Boss house.

Commenting on this, Jay Bhanushali said, "Me and my wife (Mahhi Vij) we both are a big fan of this show. I am glad that am celebrating my birthday in that house with my friends, not everyone gets such a chance and hence am quite expecting a treat from them. Am looking forward to meeting Shehnaz as my wife is a big fan of hers, she absolutely loves Shehnaz and Sidharth friendship. Also one most important thing I am going to do is, I am going to take back Aarti's that 'mickey' headband she wears. Every other day I see her in that and it annoys me".

