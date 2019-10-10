Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra blasts Shehnaaz Kaur Gill; says she doesn't talk to servants

The previous task inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, Rani No 1, created many differences and rifts among the contestants. The female contestants of the Bigg Boss 13 house had to stand in the dungeons, and the male contestants had to free them by grabbing the key and supporting their candidate for the queen's race. Sidharth Shukla vouched for Devoleena Bhattacherjee, who was crowned as the Queen of the house.

The morning after the task concluded, everyone started discussing what went wrong during the task and gave clarifications from their end. While Sidharth was talking to Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra, Koena Mitra started passing comments on Sidharth. The Saki Saki girl felt that the boys played unfairly, especially Sidharth and Paras.

While Koena Mitra alleged Sidharth of being biased towards a few of the contestants, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill intervened and supported Shukla. Koena asked Shehnaaz why she was speaking on behalf of the actor and if she is his manager or a servant? To which, Shehnaaz, who is known for not mincing words, said, "Yes, I am his manager." In reply to this, Koena said, "I don't talk to managers or servants."

What happened next is something that will be aired on today's (October 10, 2019) episode.

On the other hand, the report card of the boys' performance is being created. Seems like Paras Chhabra's game is having an opposite effect on him. In one of the tasks where the girls had to nominate the boys, Paras' friend and well-wisher Arti Singh took his name. This left the 'sanskaari playboy' in a state of utter shock.

Later, they also had a fight inside the house, which also involved Shehnaaz because she also nominated him. After this, he is heard saying, "Na Teri Aane Ki Khushi, Na Teri Jaane Ka Gam, Bhaad Me Ja Tu, Tera Kissa Khatam."

