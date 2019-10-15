Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra thinks Salman Khan favoured Shehnaaz Kaur Gill

The last week in the Bigg Boss 13 house was full of surprises and shocks. The show's host, Salman Khan, announced Dalljiet Kaur's eviction after being nominated along with Rashami Desai and Koena Mitra. He left everyone in a state of shock after revealing that there are double evictions, and later the 'O Saki Saki' actress had to leave the house.

After being the second person to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss 13 house, Koena Mitra is appalled at the host Salman Khan. She also feels that the superstar favoured Shehnaaz Kaur Gill by ignoring all her faults. The actress-dancer also expressed that Salman Khan always defended Shehnaaz.

After her eviction from the Bigg Boss 13 house, Koena Mitra revealed that she is extremely disappointed with the show. Speaking to timesofindia, Koena said, "I am disappointed with the show, the weekend ka vaar episode as I felt my side of the story wasn't represented well. My side of the story wasn't heard. Host Salman Khan was taking Shehnaz's side and was actually defending her (sic)."

She further went on to say that Salman Khan's job as the show's host is to hear both sides of the story. "When I left the show and came out I saw the viewers noticed the same thing what I noticed and saw. It's been two days and people are still talking about the same thing that my side of the story wasn't discussed and heard. Like Shehnaaz criticising me, mocking my face, acting skills. Apparently, Salman said people were loving it, but tell me how many educated people will like it."

The 35-year-old also believes that the followers of the show aren't happy with this decision. "Once I left the show, I realised that no one liked it. People are criticising all these. So how come Salman didn't convey the right message. How come he said on the show that it was all done in a nice way. Why will someone mock somebody behind them? In all aspects, I am her senior and I have done more work than her. Right now she has no credibility, in fact, people are seeing her for the first time on screen through Bigg Boss 13. They did not even know about her existence. Criticising someone's body of work who has already done enough in the industry. I don't think apart from Salman anyone else liked her act or found it funny."

Koena Mitra also told the publication that she wants to understand on what basis was she evicted because people on social media are showering her with love. "I'm getting love, affection, and respect on social media and from the people, I am meeting in person. If the love and affection is anything to go by, my question is to the makers and host Salman Khan is who has eliminated me? I was told by Hina Khan that people are liking my fierce and Boss lady attitude then suddenly how come I am evicted. Even I am curious to know this."

