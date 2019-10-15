Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra thinks Salman Khan favoured Shehnaaz Kaur Gill
Last weekend, after Dalljiet Kaur, Koena Mitra got evicted from the Bigg Boss 13 house. Both actors feel that their elimination isn't justified.
The last week in the Bigg Boss 13 house was full of surprises and shocks. The show's host, Salman Khan, announced Dalljiet Kaur's eviction after being nominated along with Rashami Desai and Koena Mitra. He left everyone in a state of shock after revealing that there are double evictions, and later the 'O Saki Saki' actress had to leave the house.
After being the second person to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss 13 house, Koena Mitra is appalled at the host Salman Khan. She also feels that the superstar favoured Shehnaaz Kaur Gill by ignoring all her faults. The actress-dancer also expressed that Salman Khan always defended Shehnaaz.
After her eviction from the Bigg Boss 13 house, Koena Mitra revealed that she is extremely disappointed with the show. Speaking to timesofindia, Koena said, "I am disappointed with the show, the weekend ka vaar episode as I felt my side of the story wasn't represented well. My side of the story wasn't heard. Host Salman Khan was taking Shehnaz's side and was actually defending her (sic)."
She further went on to say that Salman Khan's job as the show's host is to hear both sides of the story. "When I left the show and came out I saw the viewers noticed the same thing what I noticed and saw. It's been two days and people are still talking about the same thing that my side of the story wasn't discussed and heard. Like Shehnaaz criticising me, mocking my face, acting skills. Apparently, Salman said people were loving it, but tell me how many educated people will like it."
The 35-year-old also believes that the followers of the show aren't happy with this decision. "Once I left the show, I realised that no one liked it. People are criticising all these. So how come Salman didn't convey the right message. How come he said on the show that it was all done in a nice way. Why will someone mock somebody behind them? In all aspects, I am her senior and I have done more work than her. Right now she has no credibility, in fact, people are seeing her for the first time on screen through Bigg Boss 13. They did not even know about her existence. Criticising someone's body of work who has already done enough in the industry. I don't think apart from Salman anyone else liked her act or found it funny."
Koena Mitra also told the publication that she wants to understand on what basis was she evicted because people on social media are showering her with love. "I'm getting love, affection, and respect on social media and from the people, I am meeting in person. If the love and affection is anything to go by, my question is to the makers and host Salman Khan is who has eliminated me? I was told by Hina Khan that people are liking my fierce and Boss lady attitude then suddenly how come I am evicted. Even I am curious to know this."
The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only
-
Born on January 7, 1984, Koena Mitra was raised in Kolkata, India. Koena had attended Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute and has done majors in psychology. Koena started her career in the showbiz as a model, while she was still studying in school. (All photos/mid-day archives and AFP)
-
Koena Mitra was 17 when she won Gladrags Mega Model India 2001. The bong beauty also emerged as one of the top-12 semifinalists of Miss Intercontinental Pageant in Germany out of 84 countries.
-
Koena Mitra bagged many commercials post her modelling stint and appeared in ads for brands such as Mirinda, Clinic All Clear, Maruti Alto, and various local jewellery products.
-
Koena Mitra was 18 when she made her Bollywood debut by doing an item song 'Khullam Khulla' with Ganesh Acharya in the popular Vivek Oberoi, Manoj Bajpayee and Antara Mali-starrer Road.
-
However, in 2004, Koena Mitra finally bagged a film and made her acting debut. She played the role of Lara in Sanjay Dutt-starrer Musafir. Though she had little to do in the film, her biggest success came with Musafir's song 'O Saki Saki'.
-
After Musafir, Koena Mitra starred in 2005's Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, which went on to become quite a successful film. Koena played a pivotal role in the film, opposite Fardeen Khan.
-
Koena Mitra tasted success again with Apna Sapna Money Money, which released in 2006. The comic caper starring Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Celina Jaitly, Anupam Kher, Riya Sen, Jackie Shroff, Bobby Darling, Rajpal Yadav, Chunky Panday, and Suniel Shetty, had Koena playing Shreyas' love interest.
-
But, Koena Mitra couldn't make a mark in the film industry post-Apna Sapna Money Money. And soon disappeared from the showbiz.
-
After almost a decade, Koena Mitra is back in the limelight. She is now a contestant in the 13th season of Bigg Boss.
-
Talking about participating in Bigg Boss, Koena Mitra told IANS, "At the age of 18, I had participated in a beauty pageant. I represented India and won the title. That was my last competition. First and last. After that, I never really took part in any competition or reality show. This is my first (reality show) experience and it is going to be an adventurous journey!"
-
Like any other celebrity, Koena Mitra, too feels, being a contestant on Bigg Boss will help fans know her better as a person. "They have seen me in different characters, they have seen me as a model, they have watched my films and interviews, but on this show, they will see the person that I am. I thought it is going to be a great opportunity to reach out to them. My fans on social media try to assume things (about me) most of the time. This time they will see the person. So, that's a brilliant opportunity," said Koena.
-
On the work front, Koena Mitra is planning to turn producer. She revealed that she has received some really nice scripts and is eager to produce both movies and web series once she is done with Bigg Boss 13.
-
Here's wishing all the very best to Koena Mitra for Bigg Boss 13!
Model-actress Koena Mitra, who has been away from the Hindi film industry, is back again. She is one of the participants of Bigg Boss - Season 13. Here's a look at her journey so far.
