Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra was once locked in the bathroom by possessive ex

In the Bigg Boss 13 episode that aired on Friday, October 4, Koena Mitra was speaking to Dalljiet Kaur and Siddhartha Dey, where she shared details about her past relationship. The actress, who rose to fame with her sing 'O Saki Saki' revealed that her ex-boyfriend was extremely possessive of her.

Narrating a scary incident, Koena Mitra said that once when he was in Mumbai, her ex locked her inside the bathroom. The reason for doing this was that he didn't want her to go to work. Without revealing his name or identity, Koena said that he was from Turkey, and wanted her to go there with him.

The ex-boyfriend apparently wanted her to leave India and settle in Turkey. The Apna Sapna Money Money actress also said that she had a troubled relationship with him. He often asked Koena to meet his parents in Turkey. Once, when Koena jokingly asked what he would do after marriage, he said that he would burn her passport and not let her leave Turkey. This statement raised a red flag for Koena, and she broke up with him. Even after breaking up with him, she was scarred by the idea of getting into a relationship. As claimed by Koena, she didn't dare seeing anyone else.

On the other hand, in the first 'Weekend Ka Vaar' by host Salman Khan, the contestants will finally be given a report card based on their performance inside the house. Watch this promo:

Coming back to Koena, she was born on January 7, 1984, and was raised in Kolkata. She attended Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute and has done her majors in psychology. Koena started her career in showbiz as a model, while she was still studying. She has done films like Musafir and Apna Sapna Money Money.

