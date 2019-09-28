Bigg Boss 13: Madhuri Dixit recreates Didi Tera Devar Deewana with Salman Khan inside the house

Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan in a still from the video uploaded by Bigg Boss 13 official Twitter handle.

Good News for Bigg Boss fans! The first episode of the brand new thirteenth season of this reality show will be on air from Saturday, September 29, 2019. The show has been spearheaded by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and this is the eleventh year that the actor has taken the baton forward as its host.

To have a grand opening of the first episode, the gorgeous actress and the 'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit will be seen shaking a leg. The expression queen will recreate the song, 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana' with Salman Khan inside the house. The popular song is from their film Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! [1994]

In the video, while Salman Khan is giving a tour of the house to Madhuri Dixit, he leaves her at the kitchen area and moves ahead. Upon seeing this, the actress hooks his back from behind, thus, recreating the iconic moment from the song, 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana' and their act begins. Salman and Madhuri's dance video will leave everyone in smiles as they entertain everyone.

Jab @BeingSalmanKhan aur @MadhuriDixit ne kiya #BiggBoss13 ka ghar visit, har corner mein lagaya dance wala twist. Dekhiye inhe on #DanceDeewane2 finale, tomorrow at 8 PM!



Dekhiye #BB13, 29th September se raat 9 baje aur har Mon-Fri 10.30 baje! #DD2Finale #SalmanKhan @Vivo_India pic.twitter.com/X9LwVaB6AR — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) September 27, 2019

Later, they move on to their song, 'Dekha Hai Pehli Baar' from the film Saajan [1991], followed by 'Aaj Ki Party' from Bajrangi Bhaijaan [2015]. This particular segment will be aired between the dance show, Dance Deewane's finale, wherein, Salman will enter as a special guest and give the audience a tour of his Bigg Boss 13 house.

Reports of Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Siddharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Koena Mitra, and Dalljiet Kaur have been doing the rounds. Everything will get cleared on the first episode.

