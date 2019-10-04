Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill fight over Paras Chhabra; call each other names
In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill asks Paras Chhabra to choose between her and Mahira Sharma.
As promised, the 'tadka' is on a full-time high with Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and Mahira Sharma's verbal vendetta in the house of Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz and Parag Chhabra share a friendly equation, so does the latter with Mahira. However, the Punjabi kudi is unable to digest their equation and feels insecure about the budding relationship between Parag and Mahira.
During the regular chores inside the Bigg Boss 13 house or while just lazing around, Shehnaaz casually taunts Mahira about gelling with Paras. However, Mahira retaliates asking Shehnaaz to not taunt her. Mahira also warns the latter that she will sit with Paras and nobody can come in between.
Shehnaaz further goes on to say, "If I get along with Paras then he will only do what I say."
Nikalne wala hai #BiggBoss ka pehla report card, ladkiyaan karengi kis ladke ko pass aur kisse fail? Watch it tonight at 10:30 pm only on #BiggBoss13.— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 4, 2019
Anytime on @justvoot @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India @bharatpeindia #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/QPaIYMo0iy
On the other hand, Mahira Sharma says that Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is jealous of her. To which, the former tells Ms Gill, "I bring glamour along that is why you are jealous of me." Knowing the 'sherni Shehnaaz', she didn't stop and revolts saying, "I am getting all the attention from Paras that is why you are jealous of me."
This did not stop here. Mahira was also accused of entering the Bigg Boss 13 house to make a boyfriend and that Paras is a potential choice for her. This left Ms Sharma flabbergasted and she supported her statement by saying that Shehnaaz is inside the house only for attention, and nothing else.
Shehnaaz Kaur Gill
In fact, Shehnaaz also gave an ultimatum to Paras Chhabra. The Punjabi singer told the Splitsvilla winner that he should either be with her or with Mahira and that he will have to pick a side, he can't be with both of them. She clearly said that if Paras wants to be with her, he should not be on talking terms with Mahira.
However, it would be interesting to note that during one of the hearts' task, Paras had saved Mahira from the nominations. Later, he told Mahira that had Arti Singh chosen him over Siddharth Shukla, he would have saved Arti and not her.
Well, let's see how the girls' favourite, Paras Chhabra, deals with this sandwich situation.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Born on July 11, 1990, Paras Chhabra's hometown is Delhi, India. Paras became popular after his Splitsvilla Season 5 stint. The model-turned-actor emerged as the winner of the season and garnered a considerable amount of fan following on social media. (All photos/Paras Chhabra's official Instagram account)
-
Before entering Splitsvilla, Paras Chhabra used to do modelling and is said to have even handled a health club chain.
-
As can be seen in the picture, Paras Chhabra loves to flaunt his chiselled body and why not? He has a fab body to die for!
-
Paras Chhabra is a complete fitness freak and loves hitting the gym regularly.
-
Paras Chhabra, currently, is in a relationship with TV actress Akanksha Puri, who made her Bollywood debut with Madhur Bhandarkar's Calendar Girls.
-
After winning Splitsvilla Season 5, Paras Chhabra also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye. Actress Sara Khan did a cameo dance performance in the wild card special episode, and Paras had joined her.
-
Paras Chhabra even made a special entry into the eighth season of the reality show, but this time as a celebrity contestant.
-
Paras Chhabra was also part of the popular TV show Badho Bahu, where he played the role of Tejinder.
-
In 2014, Paras Chhabra also made his Bollywood debut with M3 - Midsummer Midnight Mumbai. The film starred Sara Khan and newbie Pooja Thakur. But the movie bombed at the Box Office.
-
Paras Chhabra was last seen in TV show Vighnaharta Ganesha, where he played the role of Ravan.
-
As he entered Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chabra acquired the tag of 'Sanskari Playboy' in the show. He is sharing his bed with fellow contestants Aarti Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.
-
Here's wishing all the very best to Paras Chhabra for Bigg Boss 13!
Paras Chhabra, Splitsvilla winner and popular television actor, is now one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 13. We take a look at the dashing youngster's pictures!
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Will Sidharth Shukla be able to survive in the Bigg Boss 13 house?