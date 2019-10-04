Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill fight over Paras Chhabra; call each other names

As promised, the 'tadka' is on a full-time high with Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and Mahira Sharma's verbal vendetta in the house of Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz and Parag Chhabra share a friendly equation, so does the latter with Mahira. However, the Punjabi kudi is unable to digest their equation and feels insecure about the budding relationship between Parag and Mahira.

During the regular chores inside the Bigg Boss 13 house or while just lazing around, Shehnaaz casually taunts Mahira about gelling with Paras. However, Mahira retaliates asking Shehnaaz to not taunt her. Mahira also warns the latter that she will sit with Paras and nobody can come in between.

Shehnaaz further goes on to say, "If I get along with Paras then he will only do what I say."

On the other hand, Mahira Sharma says that Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is jealous of her. To which, the former tells Ms Gill, "I bring glamour along that is why you are jealous of me." Knowing the 'sherni Shehnaaz', she didn't stop and revolts saying, "I am getting all the attention from Paras that is why you are jealous of me."

This did not stop here. Mahira was also accused of entering the Bigg Boss 13 house to make a boyfriend and that Paras is a potential choice for her. This left Ms Sharma flabbergasted and she supported her statement by saying that Shehnaaz is inside the house only for attention, and nothing else.



Shehnaaz Kaur Gill

In fact, Shehnaaz also gave an ultimatum to Paras Chhabra. The Punjabi singer told the Splitsvilla winner that he should either be with her or with Mahira and that he will have to pick a side, he can't be with both of them. She clearly said that if Paras wants to be with her, he should not be on talking terms with Mahira.

However, it would be interesting to note that during one of the hearts' task, Paras had saved Mahira from the nominations. Later, he told Mahira that had Arti Singh chosen him over Siddharth Shukla, he would have saved Arti and not her.

Well, let's see how the girls' favourite, Paras Chhabra, deals with this sandwich situation.

