Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma tells Shehnaaz Gill why some people don't understand the meaning of friendship

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The growing fondness between Shehnaz and Sidharth led the viewers and Twitterati to believe that something might just be cooking between them. But then came a twist in the tale when Shehnaz confessed her love for Paras after his recent exit. In the latest clip of Unseen Undekha on VOOT, Mahira and Shehnaz are seen discussing the issue in detail.

During the conversation, Mahira explains Shehnaz, "Suppose I leave someday and you tell everyone you that love Mahira, the statement wouldn't be taken in the wrong context because I am a girl. But since you said the same thing about Paras, the audiences would take that in the wrong manner."Mahira also adds that this is ought to happen because Paras is a boy.

Mahira continues to share, "A lot of people here don't understand the meaning of friendship, and we cannot explain that." Shehnaz patiently listens and responds, "Can I say something? That was not my love", to which Mahira reacts that she knows what Shehnaz is trying to say here. But Shehnaz doesn't stop here; she goes on to justify her confession and expresses, "I have been in the house for over two months, so if someone close to us is going". Mahira intervenes here and points out, "What else have I cleared? I know in my mind he's my friend but if people talk anything tomorrow, it's none of my concern."

Here, Shehnaz winks purposely in the camera and clarifies her confession, "I have to get this one thing cleared that I didn't say all of this, you can only understand my second feelings." A concerned Mahira then advices Shehnaz in a taunting way. She says, "So if you break down right now and say you love him, people are surely going to misinterpret, despite your callousness towards him."

Later in the video, Shehnaz hints at missing Paras a lot as she jokes around with Mahira. Will their bond go stronger once Paras is back in the game or will Shehnaz keep quiet and follow Mahira"s suggestion, only time will tell. Tune in to Unseen Undekha and watch the complete video, exclusively on VOOT!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates