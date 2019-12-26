Bigg Boss 13: Mumbai's Dabbawalas deliver food and love to the housemates

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Family is the reason why we stand strong in difficulties times. The housemates have been staying away from their families for a long time and missing their loved ones.

On Christmas, the winning team in the Bigg Boss 13 house in the Chinese stall task gets a special gift from a special kind of Santa Claus. Mumbai's famous Dabbawalas, who are known for spreading happiness by delivering homemade food, pay a visit to the house.

Two Dabbawalas enter the Bigg Boss house and deliver a box full of food sent by the contestant's family members. Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Jariwala and Shehnaaz have big smiles on their faces on seeing the tiffins and get emotional. Paras instantly calls them their Santa Claus for delivering tiffins as the Christmas gift.

The winning team shares their tiffin with all other housemates, keeping aside all the fights and differences. The entire house comes together to celebrate the moment and feed each other some yummy delicacies.

