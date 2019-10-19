MENU

Bigg Boss 13: Netizens slam Siddharth Dey for his comment on Arti Singh during the task

Updated: Oct 19, 2019, 19:41 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Siddarth Dey's comments did not go down well with the netizens, who lashed out at him for using a bad tactic in the task. They supported Arti and Sidharth Shukla for taking a stand in the Bigg Boss 13 house

Aarti Singh and Siddharth Dey. Image courtesy: Instagram/@colorstv
Aarti Singh and Siddharth Dey. Image courtesy: Instagram/@colorstv

The fights in the Bigg Boss 13 house are getting aggressive with each passing day. The connections that ought to be the strongest are weakening, and foes are turning into friends. The recent episode saw Siddharth Dey and Arti Singh get into a verbal spat during the task.

The task saw the boys teaming up to save each other, ensuring they don't leave each other's hands to save themselves from getting nominated. They were divided into two teams - Paras Chhabra and Siddharth Dey in one team and while Abu Malik and Asim Riaz in the second one. The task took an intense turn with the contestants hurling abuses at each other. An annoyed Siddarth Dey made a disrespectful comment on Aarti Singh. It made her upset and very angry and she lashed back at Dey. Arti's friend Sidharth Shukla came up in support of her.

Siddarth's comments did not go down with the netizens who lashed out at Dey for using a bad tactic in the task. They lauded Arti and Sidharth Shukla for taking a stand.

One social user expressed his anger on Twitter calling his comments "disgusting".

Another user applauded Shukla and Shefali Bagga for their approach in the controversy.

One Twitter user also praised Arti for not taking Dey's comment silently.

One social media user expressed surprise as to why no girls in the house took a stand for Arti. The user called Shukla a "hero" for taking a stand for his "friend".

What do you think of Dey's comment? Tell us your views in the comments section below.

