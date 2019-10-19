Bigg Boss 13: Netizens slam Siddharth Dey for his comment on Arti Singh during the task

The fights in the Bigg Boss 13 house are getting aggressive with each passing day. The connections that ought to be the strongest are weakening, and foes are turning into friends. The recent episode saw Siddharth Dey and Arti Singh get into a verbal spat during the task.

The task saw the boys teaming up to save each other, ensuring they don't leave each other's hands to save themselves from getting nominated. They were divided into two teams - Paras Chhabra and Siddharth Dey in one team and while Abu Malik and Asim Riaz in the second one. The task took an intense turn with the contestants hurling abuses at each other. An annoyed Siddarth Dey made a disrespectful comment on Aarti Singh. It made her upset and very angry and she lashed back at Dey. Arti's friend Sidharth Shukla came up in support of her.

Siddarth's comments did not go down with the netizens who lashed out at Dey for using a bad tactic in the task. They lauded Arti and Sidharth Shukla for taking a stand.

One social user expressed his anger on Twitter calling his comments "disgusting".

Another user applauded Shukla and Shefali Bagga for their approach in the controversy.

When all HMs are totally silent..

Shukla was scolding dey#ShefaliBagga took a very good stand for herself nicely#BB13

Dey was wrong 2dy — shefali fan pageðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@HinaSaba95) October 18, 2019

One Twitter user also praised Arti for not taking Dey's comment silently.

Seriously the last epi whatever #SiddharthDey say about #ArtiSingh was so pathetic he even didn’t know his standard. Such a coward he is I but I really love the way that #Arti said 2cr muh me mar kar Ana ayse ana ho to ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ hats off #BiggBoss13 @TheKhbri @BB13Official pic.twitter.com/gPQmIYyZii — Abhisinghsekhawat (@Abhisinghsekha2) October 19, 2019

One social media user expressed surprise as to why no girls in the house took a stand for Arti. The user called Shukla a "hero" for taking a stand for his "friend".

#SidharthShukla you are a true hero

The way you take a stand for your friends is so commendable

Tody wasðÂÂÂÂÂÂ

Someone needed to tell off #SiddharthDey

For disgusting things said to #ArtiSingh

Surprised that none of the girls took a stand

Well done @sidharth_shukla#biggboss13#bb13 — Bhavna S (@designall123) October 18, 2019

What do you think of Dey's comment? Tell us your views in the comments section below.

