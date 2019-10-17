Bigg Boss 13: Netizens support Arti Singh's view over the ongoing fight

Television actress Arti Singh is creating quite a stir in the Bigg Boss 13 house with her strong game. Arti is being praised for the stand she took last night for a serious issue in the house.

While contestants have been quite finicky about food and ration this week, Arti Singh's opinion is being praised on social media and Twitterati are hailing her view. She told Paras Chhabra that dictating someone how much to eat isn't the right thing. One cannot pull somebody down for eating more than others.

Her point of view has been appreciated by people across social media who are all in support of Arti not letting other contestants pull somebody down for eating more than their share!

Take a look at some of the tweets here:

The next tweet said that the actress is playing a fair game.

Another user thought that Arti is the only contestant who makes sense while speaking.

@ArtiSingh005 Damn Girl...ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ



She is the only girl who talks SENSE..



How can one decide how much food one will eat..



Rashmi Mahira Paras only want to create drama.. That's it..



Even #ShehnaazGill makes sense here..



ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss — âÂÂ¤MannMohakâÂÂ¤ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@OhhGodItsMe) October 16, 2019

After the BB Boys task being aborted and a feud going on inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, the makers have introduced a surprise. The surprise element is definitely a shocker for everyone, as it is the most dreaded BB Jail that has been reintroduced.

Bigg Boss announced that the contestants could take two names who deserve to be put behind bars. Paras names Sidharth, and this leaves the latter fuming.

Let's wait and watch what happens in Thursday's episode.

