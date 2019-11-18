Bigg Boss 13 November 18 Update: Rashami Desai questions Mahira Sharma's loyalty

Arhaan's unexpected exit has shaken the housemates and they have realised that the game is getting more intense and competitive with each passing day. The contestants wake up to the tunes of 'Chaar baj gaye hai lekin party abhi baaki hai'. As per their weekly routine, the contestants are looking forward to receive ration. Paras and Mahira run into the store room and steal milk cartons and tea powder. On seeing this, Asim gets agitated and raises an issue saying he will also start stealing things if others don't stop. Later, Rashami tells Bhau that she is missing Arhaan while Bhau tells her that Arhaan was a little disturbed after Vishal's entry.

Later, contestants start getting ready and Paras becomes the hair stylist for Khesari. He gives Khesari a new and suave look that leaves Himanshi impressed. Khesari shys away as she appreciates it and tells her that his wife is very strict and this might pose as an issue for him. Soon after Bhau, Sidharth Shukla and Himanshi gang up to pull Khesari's leg. Bigg Boss interrupts and announces nominations wherein this time around, they have to make a trip to the confession room for the nominations process.

Changing the game completely, Shehnaaz saves Paras by stating that she thinks he is a great competitor while Rashami saves Devoleena and Shefali saves Asim. In this entire process, the contestants can't save Sidharth Shukla as he has been nominated by Bigg Boss. There are some unexpected repercussions of this nomination as Rashami gets upset with Mahira for not saving her. She questions Mahira's loyalty and says that she seems to have forgotten that she is in the game because of Rashami and Devoleena. Mahira makes it clear to them that she is not under their obligation and decides to not talk to her any more.

In the evening, Bigg Boss announces another task where Devoleena and Shefali are selected as thieves and given empty trunks. After every buzzer they have to steal personal items of the contestants and share with Bigg Boss. The game takes a funny turn as Sidharth Shukla decides to lock both the thieves inside the bathroom. 'Darwaja Kholo, mujhe suffocate ho raha hai' cries Devoleena as she begins to feel uneasy and is eventually set free. She abuses everyone and says what they did wasn't fair. The winner of this game gets an invitation to the special party organised by Bigg Boss in the garden area and she can take only five other contestants with her.

Will loyalty be challenged once again? Will old friends break bonds to make new ones?

