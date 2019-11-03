Bigg Boss 13 November 2 Update: It was a star-studded mid-season finale

The much-awaited mid-season finale arrived and contestants have started feeling the pressure. The host Salman Khan started their day with his favourite Sultani Akhada where all the three men of the house wrestled to become the ultimate winner of the last Sultani Akhada. A referee was assigned for the task.

Later, Salman Khan met the contestants through Me TV and expressed his disappointment towards their attitude during the BB Home Delivery task. Salman said that Sidharth Shukla and the group gave up too soon and didn't even try to take the efforts to build new connections with Rashami, Devoleena and Mahira. He told Devoleena, Shefali, and Rashami that their attitude was not right and even they gave up without understanding the importance of winning. Devoleena tried to defend herself but failed. Salman warned them that everyone is nominated apart from Paras and Mahira, and they should be ready to face the consequences.

The first finale was backed by power-packed performances and guests including Gauahar Khan and the cast of the movie Bala. Salman introduced Arhaan Khan where he was scrutinised by the newly appointed Contestant Control Officer, Gauahar Khan. She asked some twisted questions to him to test his strategy and potential to be in the game, and passing the test Arhaan got the approval to enter the house.

The host later introduced the beautiful Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Zariwala who fearlessly answered Gauahar's questions and impressed her with her honesty. Next up was Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Pathak whose charm and innocence wooed Salman Khan and he arranged for a special surprise for him.

Later, Salman introduced Ayushmann Khurrana and Himanshi Khurana as the new contestants. While it came as a shocker for everyone, Ayushmann clarified that he is not a contestant but Himanshi is. A special panel including Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam interrogated Himanshi about her equation with Shehnaaz. After introducing the new contestants Salman met the housemates and gave them the shocking news of elimination.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates