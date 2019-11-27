Bigg Boss 13 November 28 Update: Himanshi Khurana criticised for being an inefficient captain

After an entertaining task, the contestants wake up to ‘Masti Ki Pathshala’. For a change, the sound of giggles and smiles echo the house as Shehnaz and Sidharth go back to being their funny selves. Shehnaaz Gill who jokingly hits Sidharth and he chases her around the house.



Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill

Later in the day, the BB College task resumes. Sidharth is now their Chemistry teacher while the rules remain the same. On the other hand, Paras and Vishal try to convince Asim to give Vishal’s apple back but Asim denies and says that they can try all their might to get it back.



Bigg Boss 13 contestants performing the task

As soon as Hindustani Bhau’s lecture ends, Paras jumps at the opportunity of grabbing the apple from his hand even before he decides to give it to his favorite student. Mahira and Shefali get into a heated argument and criticize each other. Vishal plays the mediator and tries to stop Mahira. But she loses calm as she finds Vishal supporting Shefali but not her.



Bigg Boss 13 contestants

Himanshi, who has not been having an easy week inside the house with the housemates boycotting her as the captain gets a shocker from Bigg Boss. He informs her that her captaincy has been disappointing and Bigg Boss criticises her for breaking rules in spite of being the captain.



Bigg Boss 13 contestants

Paras mimics Himanshi as Bigg Boss discusses her weakness as the captain. After a while Vishal and Hindustani Bhau get into an argument wherein Vishal warns Bhau to talk to him with respect and not threaten him.

Who will be the final contenders of captaincy?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates