Bigg Boss 13 October 11 Update: Here's why Paras Chhabra asks Dalljiet Kaur to swear on her son

With a dramatic end to Thursday's report card session for the boys, the contestants wake up to 'Dekha jo tujhe yaar Dil Mein Baji Guitar' unaware of what awaits ahead of time. With housemates planning their next move, giving cold shoulders to each other and forming new groups in the house, the game has taken an exciting turn.

The house is now divided into two groups, one that includes Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Abu Malik, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The other group has Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, Shefali Bagga, Siddharth Dey, and Koena Mitra bonding.

While keeping up with planning and plotting within the team, the contestants are moving forward with their individual game plan. Paras has a one on one conversation with Asim early in the morning and tries to convince him that the group he is hanging out with is negatively influencing him.



Paras Chhabra and Koena Mitra.

After a while, again, Paras talks to Shehnaaz hoping to sort their misunderstanding. But what Paras believes is a smart thing to do, backfires when Shehnaaz and Asim talk among themselves and decide to stay firm by each other's side.



Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Later in the evening, Bigg Boss announces another task, one that will give a chance to one boy to breathe easy and get himself free from being evicted. 'BB Fisheries' is announced wherein the nominated contestants have to try and get rid of the fish in their pond. They have to transfer them to the opponent's pond and have to ensure that their pond is clean.



Sidharth Shukla, Siddharth Dey, Asim Riaz, Abu Malik in the task 'BB Fisheries' area.

The twist in this tale comes when the girls get an equally important role to play. Each girl will be given a tokri (basket) full of fish, which they will empty in one of the boys' ponds at the ring of a ship's horn. The queen's advantage is that she will be given two tokris.



Rashami Desai empties her fish into Sidharth Shukla's pond.

As the task begins, it comes with another war! Once good friends turned arch-enemies, Shehnaaz and Paras cross paths again. The former accuses Paras of supporting Dalljiet in a previous task. To clarify, Paras asks Dalljiet to swear on her son, which irks the mother. However, Dalljiet clarifies that Paras didn't influence her but was aware that she might break Shehnaaz's pot.



Paras Chhabra while doing the task.

Who will be the deserving boy to grab this opportunity and save himself from next week's evictions?

