Bigg Boss 13 October 17 Update: Two contestants to be put behind bars

The notoriety and stubbornness of the contestants got the BB Toys factory task aborted as Bigg Boss expressed his disappointment over their inappropriate behaviour. The household duties allotted by Bigg Boss on day one seems to have created a rift inside the house.

Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla are being vocal about the duties. While Sidharth feels that everyone should carry out their duties diligently, Paras wants the housemates to lighten the burden on the team by washing their own utensils.

He also gets into an argument with Arti Singh over washing the utensils and flatly refuses to help. She tries to explain to him that it's a part of their responsibility, but Paras doesn't budge. He does it to prove a point to Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee as they take everyone for granted.



Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill

The next day starts on a high note when Bigg Boss plays the song, 'What is mobile number' to wake the contestants up. Later, Siddharth Dey and Rashami get into a deep conversation discussing Sidharth Shukla's behaviour. Rashami claims that she has always seen the worst side of Sidharth Shukla personally and professionally.



Paras Chhabra and Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena expresses her concern over Sidharth's behaviour and says that she expects him to understand her point of view. Even before the contestants could start their day, Bigg Boss introduces a major twist and announces the most dreaded part - the infamous jail. He asks the contestants to unanimously give the names of two contestants who deserve to be put behind bars.



Sidharth Shukla

Paras takes off and says that Sidharth Shukla should be put in jail as he does not take any responsibility of the house. Sidharth also gets agitated and hits back at Paras calling him a weakling. A heated argument begins, and all hell breaks loose. Rashami also barges in and claims that Sidharth is targeting her.



Asim Riaz, Siddharth Dey, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Bagga, Arti Singh, and Sidharth Shukla

The contestants get their best defence ready in order to keep themselves out of jail. Who will ultimately end up behind bars?

