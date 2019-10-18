Bigg Boss 13 October 18 Update: Do or die situation for boys to save themselves from nomination

It is said that everything is fair in love and war and the contestants inside the Bigg Boss house swear by it. Spending a night in jail was no less than a nightmare for Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and Sidharth Shukla but they turned that into an entertainment-filled time. As the morning arrives, the contestants wake up to 'Ainvayi Ainvayi Loot Gaya' hinting that something interesting awaits.



Mahira Sharma assessing Asim Riaz and Abu Malik's performance during the task.

Rashami Desai takes the quiet morning as an opportunity to have a conversation with Siddharth Dey and Shefali Bagga about Devoleena Bhattacharjee's behavior. Later, she also reveals the issues she had with Sidharth Shukla when they were shooting together. She adds that Shukla used to be very aggressive on the set and was known for throwing a lot of tantrums. She further states how people thought that he was biased towards female co-stars.

Interrupting this intense conversation, Bigg Boss announces that Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla can now be released from the jail. He further announces a task that gives the opportunity to two of the nominated boys from this week's eliminations. They are divided into two teams - Paras Chhabra and Siddharth Dey in one team and while Abu Malik and Asim Riaz in the second one. There are two walls placed in the garden area with one big hole in the center. Both the boys have to sit on either side of the wall holding their teammate's hand through the hole. The girls of the house have all the liberties to ensure that one of them loses the grip.



Siddharth Dey and Paras Chhabra hold each other's hands as a part of the task.

After the first buzzer, the boys take their place and brace themselves for the task ahead. Sidharth Shukla is chosen as the 'sanchalak' of the task. The second buzzer rings and the girls start pulling out all the possible tricks to get the boys who they don't want to save, to give up. Shehnaaz and Arti Singh target Siddharth Dey and Paras, whereas Shefali, Devoleena and Rashami target Asim and Abu Malik. The girls let go of all their innocence and put on their evil masks to hopefully get their least favourites out of the way.



Asim Riaz and Abu Malik.

The task takes an intense turn and the contestants even hurl abuses at each other. Asim, who had given up in the first task, decides to change his impression and regain the respect he had lost. Despite being put through a lot of pain, Asim holds onto Abu's hand with a very tight grip. However, an annoyed Siddarth Dey reveals his ugly side during the task with his disrespectful comments and constant hate being voiced, he irks all the women around him.

Who will be saved from nominations this week? Will Siddharth Dey be forgiven by the girls of the house?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates